Interview: Hope in Motion

The Angel Foundation’s Hope in Motion Walk/Run, presented by Minnesota Oncology, is set for Sunday, June 4 at Veterans Park in Richfield.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Dr. Paul J. Thurmes, President of MN Oncology and M.D. at Minnesota Oncology, to discuss the event.

The Angel Foundation provides support for patients and families with cancer, said Thurmes. A cancer diagnosis can leave some with a sense of loneliness and not knowing if there’s any outlet, he added.

The event includes a 5K, 1-mile family walk, kids dash, and cancer survivor celebration.