INTERVIEW: Homes by Architects Tour

The American Institute of Architects Minnesota is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its “Homes by Architects tour.”

Ann Mayhew, Public Outreach Manager of AIA Minnesota, joined the studio to talk more about the types of designs you can see this year.

The event allows people to meet the minds behind over a dozen Minnesota homes while exploring unique designs. It features a mixture of project types/sizes, budget scopes and neighborhoods.

This year’s event features 10 homes to tour in person and four only available to explore online.

The tours are held in person on Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.