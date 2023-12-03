INTERVIEW: Holidays on the Hill

There’s a chance to experience what Christmas was like in the Gilded Age of the early 1900s at James J. Hill House in St. Paul.

Hill House Program Associate Alex Weston joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.

“We start telling a story that begins at Thanksgiving 1910 and we walk through the life of everybody that lived in this mansion through New Year’s Day 1911,” Weston said. “And that’s something we’re able to do because we have an extraordinary amount of documentation both for the Hill family and also the 10 to 15 live-in domestic servants that worked for them.”

The mansion is known for its grandiose architecture and woodwork

Tours run Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 31.

Tickets for tours can be found here.