INTERVIEW: Heart of the Beast’s spring show

The Heart of the Beast‘s newest show, “Phantom Loss,” starts performances on March 29.

The tabletop puppet show was created by local artist Oanh Vu, who sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland on Sunday morning to talk about it.

Vu describes the show as a tragicomedy that fuses American pop culture and Vietnamese mythology.

“Phantom Loss” runs March 29 – April 7. Shows at 7:30 p.m. and there are two matinee performances at 2 p.m. on March 30 and April 7. Tickets are $25 with a pay-what-you-can show on April 2.