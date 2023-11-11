INTERVIEW: Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo

The 2023 Hard Water Fishing Expo is happening Friday, Nov. 17 in Blaine.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mike Brodzinski, National Sports Center Hardwater Fishing Expo Representative, to discuss the event.

The expo is offering pro seminars, tricks and tips, and advice on how to catch more fish this ice-fishing season, said Brodzinski.

The family-friendly event is $12 to attend at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

