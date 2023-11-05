INTERVIEW: Handmade Holiday Market

A series of handmade holiday markets is coming to Minneapolis just in time for the gift-giving season.

Founder and CEO of Minneapolis Craft Market Hayley Matthews-Jones sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to talk more about the series.

“We focus at Minneapolis Craft Market on all handmade work by local artisans,” Matthews-Jones said. “Everything from jewelry, woodworking, home goods, decor, apparel, all kinds of stuff.”

The markets are open every Saturday through Dec. 16 at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company in Minneapolis.

