INTERVIEW: Anoka Halloween Parade

Anoka has a week full of events leading up to Halloween.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Anoka Halloween Parade Chair Michelle Austin-Dehn to discuss more on the event.

The Anoka Halloween Parade is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

More information on the Anoka Halloween festivities can be found here.