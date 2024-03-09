INTERVIEW: Guns N Hoses charity hockey game
Guns N Hoses charity hockey game
This weekend, the Elk River fire and police departments will drop the puck for a charity hockey game.
The Guns N Hoses game is raising money for the families of the three slain first responders in Burnsville.
The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Kiser Construction Arena.
Darren Kiser, the organizer and sponsor of the event, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday to talk about the event. Click the video box above to watch the full segment.
For more information or to make a donation online, click here.