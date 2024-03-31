INTERVIEW: GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show

The event is held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

This year’s annual Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show is quickly approaching!

On Sunday morning, Brian Warhol with the Gopher State Timing Association (GSTA) discussed the upcoming event with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland.

Owners of the participating vehicles will compete for more than $7,500 in prize money and awards.

Kids will be able to sit inside a real race car, receive a free Hot Wheels car and also participate in the Model Car Spectacular, where kids – and adults – can enter their uniquely built model car or truck.

The show, which features unique cars and motorcycles, will be held from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on April 6 and from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on April 7 in the Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-16. Kids under the age of 6 can attend the event for free. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to charity, including the Newgate School “Wheels for Women” program.