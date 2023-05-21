INTERVIEW: ‘Going Out, Coming In’ Exhibit at Mill City Museum

INTERVIEW: Going Out, Coming In at Mill City Museum

With Pride Month coming up, the Minnesota Historical Society is celebrating a new exhibit coming to the Minneapolis Mill City Museum.

Gale Research Fellow Noah Barth from the Minnesota Historical Society joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to share details on the event.

“About a year ago, the Minnesota Historical Society partnered with Twin Cities Pride to create some digital maps documenting over 50 sites of LGBTQ+ history throughout the Twin Cites,” Barth said. “After the success of those maps, we wanted to do an exhibit documenting even more sites of LGBTQ+ history, specifically in downtown Minneapolis.”

The exhibit opens to the public on June 1 and is scheduled to run until Oct. 8.

