INTERVIEW: Glow Holiday Festival

A holiday festival with over a million lights, a snowy slide, a zip line, and more is opening for the season next week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Adam Wendle, managing partner of GLOW Holiday Festival, to discuss the event.

Wendle says you can stroll through the thousands of lights, the sELFie Plaza, Enchanted Forest, a snack area and lounge area, and more at the festival.

The GLOW Holiday Festival is happening from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31 in downtown St. Paul at CHS Field.

