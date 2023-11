A celebratory 5K for a nonprofit that aims to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident is happening on Sunday, Nov. 12.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kathleen Cannon, Executive Director for Girls on the Run Minnesota, to discuss the event.

The 5K is happening at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The cost to apply is $35, or $40 on race day.

