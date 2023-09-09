INTERVIEW: Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

A long-running German festival is returning soon to Northwest Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Jill Drum, Fulton Brewery’s Taproom Manager, to discuss the event.

Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewery is happening Sept. 24 and 25 and Oct. 1 and 2 in the parking lot of Fulton Brewery from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will feature performances from the Bill Koncar Band and St. Paul Bavarian dancers, Drum said.

For more information on Gasthof’s Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewery, CLICK HERE.