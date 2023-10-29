INTERVIEW: Frightfully Early Holiday Market

Frightfully Early Holiday Market

The Frightfully Early Holiday Market kicked off Sunday, allowing people to celebrate Halloween indoors during a chilly weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Frightfully Early Holiday Market Co-Director Ben Cooney to talk more about the event.

“What’s really unique about this event is that almost every vendor is a trick-or-treat stop,” Cooney said. “There’s all kinds of gifts. We have ceramics and paintings and photography, some really fun Halloween crafts, and it runs the gamut. Any art you can find at a typical art fair, you’ll find here too.”

The art fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bachman’s Greenhouse on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis.