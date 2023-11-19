INTERVIEW: Free admission to Native American photography exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art on Black Friday

Free admission to the Minneapolis Institute of Art on Black Friday

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is offering free admission to a Native American photography exhibit on Black Friday.

Molly Lax from the Minneapolis Institute of Art sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about what the museum has to offer.

“The exhibit is called ‘In Our Hands, Native American Photography from 1890 to now’, it’s an exhibition of 150 photos taken of, by, and for Native photographers throughout history,” Lax said. “It really celebrates the ways that they’ve used photography to tell their own stories and the creative contributions they’ve made to the field of photography as a whole.”

The exhibit is set to open in the Target Gallery at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

