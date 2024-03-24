INTERVIEW: Fraser Festival returning to downtown St. Paul

The event will be held at the St. Paul RiverCenter on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fraser Festival will be returning to the St. Paul RiverCentre next month.

The event features different types of activities for those with sensory processing differences, which are common for those with autism and disabilities.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland discussed the festival with Gina Brady, a manager for the Fraser Sensory Supports and Training Program. CLICK HERE to learn more about the festival and to register for free parking at the RiverCentre’s lot.

You can attend the event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.