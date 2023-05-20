INTERVIEW: Fraser Festival at St. Paul River Center

nbsp;

The Fraser Festival is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Paul River Center, according to Fraser’s website.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Gina Brady, Senior Therapist Training Program Manager at Fraser, to discuss the event.

The Fraser Festival is a one-of-a-kind, sensory event for families, said Brady. The event serves as a fundraiser for Fraser, which aims to provide services for those with autism and those experiencing mental health struggles.

The event is coming to the St. Paul River Center for the first time.

