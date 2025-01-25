INTERVIEW: Forgotten Star’s Bonspiel and Winter Fest

Forgotten Star Brewery is hosting its fifth annual Bonspiel and Winter Fest next week.

The brewery will play host to a number of events in Fridley during the celebration, with events designed for people fo all ages to have fun and a curling tournament competition.

For those looking to participate in the tournament, each team can have a maximum of four player. Each team member will receive two beer tickets, a custom 2025 Bonspiel long-sleeve shirt and a gift bag​.

Gift card prizes will also be given to the teams in first, second and third place.

The festival begins on Friday and will run through next Sunday. Details on the event can be found HERE.