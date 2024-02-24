INTERVIEW: Food & Wine Experience

A food and wine experience in the Twin Cities is happening at the Home of the Minnesota Vikings, with a host of experiences available.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Arthur Morrissey, Associate Publisher with Food & Wine Experience, to discuss the event.

The Food & Wine Experience is happening from March 1 to March 3 at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel with James Beard award-winning chefs Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen, Ann Kim of Kyndred Hearth, and Alicia Hinz of The Buttered Tin.

