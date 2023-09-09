INTERVIEW: Fall Parade of Homes

The Fall Parade of Homes is kicking off on Saturday with lots of dream homes and remodeled homes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Katie Elfstrom, Vice President of Public Affairs Housing First Minnesota, to discuss the event.

Elfstrom said the parade features a variety of homes, from beautiful modern homes to creative homes with dark accents.

The Parade of Homes runs Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. until Oct. 1.

For more information on the Fall Parade of Homes, CLICK HERE.