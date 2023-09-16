INTERVIEW: Fall fun at Union Depot

The Union Depot in St. Paul is transitioning into autumn with lots of fall-themed events on the schedule in the coming months.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Events Manager at Union Depot, to discuss the events.

The Union Depot Ghost Tours by CynCity Tours will take visitors behind the scenes of the railroad station that was built in 1881, said Rondeau. Plus, every guest on the tour will receive a tote bag with goodies inside.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Union Depot is hosting its first-ever BIPOC Market where community members are set to gather and showcase BIPOC creativity as 35 vendors sell their crafts, goods, and specialties. The market will spill into the North Plaza, where attendees can enjoy music and food trucks outside. The BIPOC Market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Head House at the Union Depot.

Additionally, on Sept. 22, the Union Depot will continue its series that shows Harry Potter movies for free with the fifth in the series– The Order of The Phoenix. Before the movie, attendees can pose with Harry Potter photo opportunities, drink a Butterbeer, and compete in trivia, Rondeau added. The movie starts at 8 p.m. but movie-goers can arrive as early as 6 p.m.

