INTERVIEW: Fall Colors Celebration at Lakewood Cemetery

Fall colors are in full swing for a celebration of autumn at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Julia Gilles, Director of Outreach at Lakewood Cemetery, to discuss the event.

The Fall Colors Celebration is happening on Sunday, October 16 at 3600 Hennepin Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cemetery, which is also an accredited arboretum, is home to more than 4,000 trees of 100 different species, said Gilles, adding that the renowned Autumn Blaze Maple Tree is set to be at peak color during the event.

Eventgoers can grab a cup of apple cider and hop on a trolley for a guided tour of Lakewood or enjoy mini pumpkin decorating using plant-based inks while listening to live music.

Additionally, the Lakewood Cemetery is home to a historic chapel on the National Register of Historic Places that is considered one of the most perfect examples of Byzantine mosaic culture, said Gilles.

The Fall Colors Celebration event is free for all. For more information on the Fall Colors Celebration, CLICK HERE.