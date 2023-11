INTERVIEW: Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Sunday is the last chance to check out the Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with the Event Coordinator Ben Theis to discuss more about the event.

The event draws people from across the Midwest and is modeled after the traditional German, open-air Christmas Markets.

CLICK HERE to find out more about the event.