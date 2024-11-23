INTERVIEW: European Christmas Market returns to Union Depot in St. Paul

The European Christmas Market is returning to St. Paul next week.

The market will mark its 11th year of operation at Union Depot. It features over 70 vendors in iconic wooden huts that one would normally find in Europe during the advent season.

The vendors typically sell imports from Europe or crafted goods from Europe, including beeswax candles, wooden toys, and food like wildflower chocolate and schnitzel.

More information on the market can be found on the Featured on 5 Tab; the market’s first day open is November 29 at 11 a.m.