INTERVIEW: Edina community clothing swap

A community clothing swap and a first-of-it’s-kind fashion show are happening in Edina on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich on Saturday morning to discuss the event.

Singh said the goal of the clothing swap is to start to change the mindset around fast fashion

At the event last year, they received 15,000 pounds of clothing. This year, the goal is to get even more donations and end the event with minimal clothing at the end.

There will be something for everyone, said Singh. Entry into the event is free, all you have to do is bring your clothes to swap.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.