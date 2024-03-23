INTERVIEW: Donnie Smith Bike Show

The 35th Annual Donnie Smith Bike Show is happening this weekend at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

On Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Lyonel Gammon, Vice President of Marketing for Law Tigers, to discuss the event.

According to a spokesperson for the event, over 15,000 biking enthusiasts are set to attend the Midwest’s premier custom bike show, which will feature over 100 of the best baggers, custom choppers, retro bobbers, and unique cruisers.

