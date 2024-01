INTERVIEW: Doggie Depot During St. Paul Winter Carnival

Voting wraps up Sunday to select Union Depot’s canine king and queen for the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

The Doggie Depot main event and Canine Royalty Coronation is set to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Depot on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Dog Yoga (Doga) will precede the event at 9 a.m.

