INTERVIEW: Dog Days Westonka

The dog days of summer are upon Minnesotans, meaning Dog Days Westonka is happening in Mound, Minn.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Carly the Pug and her owner Dr. Jackie Piepkorn, the founder of the Dog Days Westonka, to discuss the event.

Piepkorn said there will be a cutest puppy contest, a demonstration on paddle-boarding with your dog, and a Police Dog demonstration. Dogs can also sniff out prizes as a part of the “Doggy Dune Dig,” a new event at Dog Days Westonka.

The event is happening on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2670 Commerce Blvd. in Mound, Minn.

For more info on Dog Days Westonka, CLICK HERE.