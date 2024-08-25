INTERVIEW: Darnell Davis & The Remnant’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
INTERVIEW: Darnell Davis & The Remnant's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Darnell Davis & The Remnant, an acclaimed gospel group from Minneapolis, is celebrating 20 years of Ministry with a reunion concert on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
The concert, which will take place at The Intercontinental Hotel, will feature performances from several gospel icons.
General admission tickets are $35.
More information is available here.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with gospel musician Darnell Davis to learn more about the event.