INTERVIEW: Darnell Davis & The Remnant's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Darnell Davis & The Remnant, an acclaimed gospel group from Minneapolis, is celebrating 20 years of Ministry with a reunion concert on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

The concert, which will take place at The Intercontinental Hotel, will feature performances from several gospel icons.

General admission tickets are $35.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with gospel musician Darnell Davis to learn more about the event.