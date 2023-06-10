INTERVIEW: Dance around Minnesota

nbsp;

After three years, the DanceCo Performance Company is bringing back free, family-friendly, outdoor performances with Dance Around Minnesota.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Matthew Keefe, director at DanceCo Performance Company, to discuss the event.

The show will teach viewers facts and history about Minnesota and feature a kid-focused workshop followed by a 45-minute interactive crowd performance, according to the webpage for the event.

Keefe says the shows are slated to take place on June 24 and July 1, 8, and 15 at various locations around the Twin Cities.

People aged 3-103 are guaranteed a fun time, said Keefe. For more information on the event, locations and times, CLICK HERE.