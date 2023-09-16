INTERVIEW: Cookin’ at the Children’s Theatre Company

A show that’s gaining worldwide attention is premiering in Minneapolis on Saturday night at the Children’s Theatre Company.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kate Young Eun Park, Production Supervisor, to discuss the show.

Cookin’, the longest-running show in Korea’s history, is filled with lots of traditional Korean aspects, like the clothing and recipes, said Young Eun Park.

The highlight of the show is the music and the rhythm, which Young Eun Park encourages the audience to get into. “We have to see the facial expression and we want you to be on stage and work with us. You’re a part of the show,” said Young Eun Park.

Minneapolis is the only stop in the Midwest for the cast of Cookin’. Young Eun Park said that during the preview shows this week the reaction from attendees in the Twin Cities was like nothing she had witnessed before.

The 90-minute show runs Saturday through Oct. 22. Tickets start at $15 and all ages are welcome.

For more information and details on the show, visit the Children’s Theatre Company webpage.