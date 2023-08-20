Interview: Como Park Obon Festival

There’s an opportunity Sunday to check out a festival highlighting Japanese culture in St. Paul.

The Como Park Obon Festival celebrates a three-day Japanese holiday during which ancestral spirits are believed to return to their families.

Sunday’s event will feature traditional music and entertainment, along with a lantern release on the water meant to guide spirits back to their realm.

Rio Saito, executive director of the Japan Society of Minnesota, sat down with anchor Alex Jokich with a preview of the event.

The Como Park Obon Festival runs from 3-9 p.m. outside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory.

All attendees must purchase a ticket online before the event; there is no option for paying admission at the gate. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors; kids younger than 3 can get in for free.