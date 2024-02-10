INTERVIEW: “Coldest Night of the Year” walk in Hudson

A walk in Hudson for people experiencing homelessness and hunger is happening later this month.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk is being put on by Operation HELP, Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs, Our Neighbor’s Place, and River Valley Charities on Feb. 24.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Andy Johnson, Executive Director at River Valley Charities and Event Director for CNOY, to discuss the event.

