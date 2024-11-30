INTERVIEW: Children’s Minnesota Virtual Joy Drive

The Holidays are filled with magical moments, but they can also be a tough time for hospitalized children; however, with your help, that can change.

The Minnesota Vitural Joy Drive is underway, as Children’s Minnesota is asking community members to fundraise money online to help children in Children’s Minnesota get the perfect gift.

While the hospital says it receives many donations, it doesn’t always get what it needs for its younger or older patients.

The Virtual Joy Drive ensures that no one is overlooked at the hospital during the festive season to ensure they don’t miss out on the holiday gifts.

Details on how to donate can be found through our Featured on 5 tab.