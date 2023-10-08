INTERVIEW: Chatterbox Pub Block Party celebrates 100th anniversary

Chatterbox Pub celebrating 100th Anniversary

Chatterbox Pub in Minneapolis is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Sunday.

Festivities include live music, specialty food and a beer tent.

Chatterbox Pub owner Steve Miller sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to learn more about the celebration.

“The Chatterbox is like walking into your fun uncle’s family room,” Miller said.

The celebration is happening on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. on 23rd Avenue South between East 35th and 36th Street.

More information on the event can be found here.