INTERVIEW: CFA Cat Show

More than 150 cats are competing in St. Paul this weekend as part of the Twin Cities Cat Fanciers CFA Cat show.

Andy Valles, show manager of the event, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more on the event.

“You get to meet different cat breeds,” Valles said. “We’ll have someone doing a presentation on how to play with your cats for the kids.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors with family four-packs selling for $35.

