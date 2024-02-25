INTERVIEW: 'Celebrating the Sistas' Awards

March is Women’s History Month, and an event called “Celebrating the Sistas” will honor seven influential Black woman leaders.

Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, producer of the ceremony, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.

“Celebrating the Sistas is all about honoring the infinite impact of Black women,” Smith-Akinsanya said. “You know, we’re in Black History Month right now, March is Women’s History Month, and what’s important is that this region remains competitive. So what I’m doing is bringing attention to what makes Minnesota great.”

The event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. on March 9.

More information can be found here.