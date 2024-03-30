INTERVIEW: Celebrating 25 Years of Progress Against Cancer

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) is holding its annual Black, White, and Teal Gala in April, in which guests can enjoy a reception and dinner in support of cancer research.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with ovarian cancer survivor Deb Runkle on Saturday morning to discuss the event.

The April 13 gala will include raffles, a photo booth, silent and live auctions, and games. While the event is already sold out, you can learn more about MOCA HERE.