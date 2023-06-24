INTERVIEW: Cars and caves

nbsp;

A car show for a good cause is back at the Chanhassen AutoPlex and this month the focus is all about Italian-made cars.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Liz Norton, Ronald McDonald House Charities Director of Foundation and Community, to discuss the event.

The Cars and Caves car show is a family-friendly event that showcases a series of private condos with especially exotic classic cars and their proud owners.

The “caves” are decorated on theme with the cars, such as a classic 50s car in a 50s-themed garage, Norton said.

The car show runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and returns the last Saturday of every month through September. All are welcome to come and check out the cars up close and personal, Norton said.

For more information, visit the Cars and Caves webpage.