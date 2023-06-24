INTERVIEW: Canterbury Park’s 2023 summer events

nbsp;

Canterbury Park in Shakopee wants to be your hub for summer fun with lots of events and activities this summer.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with John Groen, General Manager at Canterbury Park, to discuss the summer events.

Every weekend between now and Labor Day, a host of family-friendly activities are available including basset hound races, pony rides, fireworks and the opportunity to taste a variety of foods.

Canterbury Park is also hosting a wine event this summer, with over 40 wines available to sample, said Groen.

For more information on all of the events at Canterbury Park, CLICK HERE.