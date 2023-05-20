INTERVIEW: Can Do Canines open house

nbsp;

Can Do Canines, an organization that aims to help people with disabilities by setting them up with trained dogs, is hosting an informational open house on Saturday, May 20.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Jeff Johnson, Executive Director of Can Do Canines, to discuss the event.

The event will give people the opportunity to see the impact an assistance dog can have on the life of a person with a disability, said Johnson. He added that a large part of Can Do Canine’s work is to raise and train service dogs for people with disabilities, such as diabetes, mobility issues, and more.

The open house is free to all from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the New Hope location at 9440 Science Center Drive.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to watch an assistance dog perform skills, talk with a Puppy Program volunteer, ask client coordinators questions about applications, and meet some of the dogs, according to Can Do Canine’s website.

Can Do Canines is always looking for more volunteers, said Johnson.

To learn more about the event, CLICK HERE.