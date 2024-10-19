interview: Bundles of Love

The non-profit group ‘Bundles of Love’ is hosting a holiday craft sale in October and November to support newborns in need.

The organization has 500 volunteers who work across the state of Minnesota to create bundles of handmade objects, such as blankets, clothes and bibs, for low-income mothers.

Last year, Bundles of Love gave 5,500 bundles to mothers in need, a large increase from the five bundles when the organization started in 2001.

The craft sale, set for Saturday in New Brighton, runs until 3 p.m. Saturday, with funds going to help create more bundles for the organization.

A second craft sale is scheduled for November 1 in Burnsville.

