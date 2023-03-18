INTERVIEW: Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative Grand Opening at new location

The brewery scene is getting a little bigger in the Twin Cities.

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative in northeast Minneapolis is opening a new location along the Mississippi River.

Co-founder Jeremy Mathison sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich to discuss the opening further.

The decision came after it became clear that the brewery either needed to expand or become a smaller version of itself. Mathison said it was an easy decision because they did not want to lay off workers.

The brewery will also feature a vinyl lounge that can be rented out for events. It is described as a ‘huge lounge” dedicated to listening to music on vinyl and drinking beer.

The brewery also hopes to take full advantage of its riverfront location, with plans for a river deck and a landing dock in the works.

The public soft opening is scheduled for the weekend of March 17-19.