INTERVIEW: Books for Africa celebrates 35th anniversary

Books for Africa, a local non-profit that has shipped millions of books to Africa, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry sat down with Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books For Africa, to discuss the anniversary.

St. Paul-based non-profit Books for Africa is the world’s largest shipper of books to the African continent, Plonski said, with 59 million books having been sent so far.

Plonski said to keep a non-profit going for 35 years is a huge milestone and the gala celebration will only further the non-profit’s goals. For 50 cents, the organization can send a book to Africa, Plonski said.

The ambassador from Tanzania and the ambassador from Uganda are expected to speak at the gala, which is happening on Sept. 13 at The Depot Minneapolis at 7 p.m. To purchase a ticket for the gala, CLICK HERE.

