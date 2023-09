INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Pride

A little more than two months after the Pride festival at Loring Park, the crew at Twin Cities Pride is preparing for another event to bring the LGBTQ+ community together.

Bloomington Pride is returning next weekend, and Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, joined us in the studio to tell us all about it.

The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Civic Plaza in Bloomington.