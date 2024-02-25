INTERVIEW: Blackout Celebration at Element Gym in St. Paul

INTERVIEW: Blackout Celebration in St. Paul

Dozens of Black-owned businesses are gathering at Element Gym in St. Paul for the 5th Annual Blackout Celebration.

Glorius Martin sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the event.

“We have a lot of first-timers coming to this one,” Martin said. “I’m super excited to not only get them out there and expose them to the immediate community but also to each other.”

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Element Gym in St. Paul.