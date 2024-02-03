INTERVIEW: Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow

An exhibit showcasing the journey of Black advancement from the end of the Civil War through WWI in the face of opposition is coming to the Minnesota History Center this month.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Dr. Chantel Rodriguez, Senior Public Historian with the Minnesota Historical Society, to discuss the event.

The Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow exhibit is available for viewing from Feb. 3 through June 9 at the Minnesota History Center.

