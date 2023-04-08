INTERVIEW: Bert Bouwman with the Twin Cities Spring Babies event

Spring Babies Festival Interview

The Twin Cities Spring Babies Festival is kicking off next weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Brett Hoffland and Alex Jokich joined Bert Bouwman, and a few furry friends to preview the event.

Bouwman, a farmer who is with the Spring Babies Festival, said the event will feature goats, lambs, chicks, puppies, and ducks.

The festival starts on April 15 in Brooklyn Park and runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 30.

The event will also have food trucks and a straw mill maze.

“It’s a privilege to share with all the community the baby animals,” said Bouwman.

Not only is the festival a chance to bring in some agrotourism but it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the weather and bring people together.

Bouwman operates a farm in Brooklyn Park but receives most of the animals from Wisconsin.

Tickets are available online for $12 per person.

