INTERVIEW: Benefit Concert for heart Institute Foundation

A country star is coming to the Twin Cities next week to play music and raise money for heart health research.

The Heart 360 concert will feature musical performances from a variety of artists and aim to raise funds for the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation.

This year’s headliner is Grammy Award winner Brad Paisley, who will play at the Armory in Minneapolis.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase. You can find them by CLICKING HERE.