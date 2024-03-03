INTERVIEW: Bedrace for Bridging

Bedrace for Bridging is set to return to Buck Hill to raise money for families pursuing housing stability.

Past events saw teams dressing up in fun costumes before ridding queen-sized mattresses down the hill. Even though it is not expected to be snowing this year, the mission remains the same: Furnishing homes with hope.

Director of Strategic Partnership Diana Dalsin for Bedrace for Bridging sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Leah McLean to discuss more about the event.

“What we’re doing at Bedrace for Bridging is providing a basic home an essential package of goods,” Dalsin said. “So all of our community members, home donors, corporate partners, hotels, you name it, are going to give us the things that are gently used, also new, from everything to the bed, the pillows, the blankets, the dressers, the couches, the chairs. Really, imagine everything you touch in your home is what we’re providing to those families.”

